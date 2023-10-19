Liam Harrison feels Liam Nolan ‘was a bit lazy’ in defense against Sinsamut: “That’s why he got caught with that left hook”

ONE Fight Night 16 features a couple of crossroads rematches between high-level competitors but Liam Harrison has got his eyes on one in particular.

Following on from the clash between Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado earlier in the night, a huge match-up in the lightweight Muay Thai division is set to go down.

It’s no surprise that Harrison would be rooting for his fellow countryman Liam Nolan, who returns on this card for his first appearance under the ONE Championship banner in 2023.

Following his win over Eddie Abasolo in November last year, ‘Lethal’ could be just one win away from securing a shot at the world championship. However, that victory is far easier said than done.

On Friday, November 3, he will once again face Sinsamut Klinmee – the Thai dynamo who brought the Brit’s win streak in ONE Championship to a crashing halt.

At ONE 159 last year, Sinsamut stopped Nolan in the second round and went on to compete in two world title fights against reigning kingpin Regian Eersel.

While his opponent looks to springboard himself back into the title picture, Nolan knows that picking up a win over Sinsamut, who pushed Eersel to the limit, will surely see him become the next title challenger.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Liam Harrison previewed the match-up, speaking about how ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan can get the job done at the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and the lessons he must learn from their first fight:

“Liam is going to have to tighten up a little bit. He can’t get engaged in punching exchanges. Try to keep his range and keep behind his left kick. He was a bit lazy with it last time, and that’s why he got caught with that left hook.”

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.