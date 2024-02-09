Liam Harrison says possible Liam Nolan-Sinsamut rematch will unearth Regian Eersel’s next assignment

Liam Harrison is hoping to see one of his fellow Brits step up into title contention by securing a big win in the near future.

Liam Nolan has proven himself to be one of the top contenders in the lightweight Muay Thai division by winning four of his last five.

In this recent run, the Brit suffered his sole setback when coming up against former title challenger, Sinsamut Klinmee.

The two men were set to meet in a high-stakes rematch last year until an illness forced ‘Lethal’ to withdraw from the contest.

A title shot against two-sport king Regian Eersel could be hanging in the balance of that fight, and with that in mind, it’s one that Harrison is still hoping to see.

The veteran striker told Sky Sports that a win over Sinsamut could be the final push that Nolan needs to compete for the lightweight gold:

“The 77-kilo division in ONE has a lot of high-profile fights for him [Liam Nolan] there obviously. So I think for Liam, it’s a rematch with Sinsamut, and then maybe the winner will go on to get a title fight there.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison helped to set the standard for strikers from the UK

The likes of Liam Nolan and other world-class strikers from the UK will have undoubtedly come through the sport whilst watching Liam Harrison.

With over twenty years of high-level experience under his belt, ‘The Hitman’ has been to the top of the mountain and seen it all.

Nolan may not have reached those heights as of yet but the previously mentioned rematch with Sinsamut could be the final box to check off on that journey.

The Brit will now turn his attention to securing back-to-back wins at the first two Fight Night events of the year when he faces Nauzet Trujillo on February 16 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.