Liam Harrison stacks high praise for rising ONE Championship star Freddie Haggerty: “He’s just a lovely kid”

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and British striking icon ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison thinks the world of rising ONE Championship star Freddie Haggerty.

Freddie is the younger brother of reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty. The younger Haggerty made his ONE Championship debut at age 19 against Dankalong Sor Dechapan at ONE Friday Fights 49 last January.

Although still green and learning, Freddie showed glimpses of his older sibling’s greatness and technique. Harrison watched closely from home as Freddie debuted in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Speaking on a guest appearance on The City Life Project, Harrison had nothing but kind words for Freddie, even if he managed to sneak in a jab at ‘The General’.

‘Hitman’ said:

“Freddie Haggerty too is one for the future. He’s been very impressive, he's a lovely kid as well. He's not a bell-end like his brother [Jonathan Haggerty]. His brother is a prick but he’s just a lovely kid. He’s really down to work and I liked watching him fight.”

At 19 years old, Freddie Haggerty is one of the most promising young fighters in ONE Championship. The English firecracker has a bright future ahead of him.

Jonathan Haggerty believes Freddie Haggerty is destined to become a world champion

In his mind, ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty does not doubt that younger brother Freddie Haggerty will one day follow in his footsteps and hold the coveted golden belt.

The two-sport king works with his brother daily, as they both hone their skills under legendary coach Christian Knowles.

‘The General’ told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“I'm very proud of him. He's had to deal with all the media for ONE Championship. It's exciting to see, you know, and I can't wait for his future. I know he'll hold that belt for sure.”