Lito Adiwang reveals what caused his near weight-miss at ONE Fight Night 16: “I brought my own scale”

Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang missed weight for his recent fight in his first attempt. According to him, it was a result of having a false sense of security heading into the weigh-ins.

‘Thunder Kid’ took on compatriot Jeremy ‘The Jaguar’ Miado in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok, where he won by a hard-earned unanimous decision.

But before the fight went down, Lito Adiwang had to endure having to redo his weigh-in after missing the 125-pound strawweight limit by a quarter of a pound in his first attempt.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan following his victory, the 30-year-old HIIT Studio affiliate shared that as he was preparing for the weigh-ins, he was monitoring his weight from the weighing scale he brought. Thinking he already made the cut, he plunged into the pre-fight measurement and was surprised he slightly missed the mark.

Lito Adiwang said:

"I brought my own scale from Bali. I actually used this before in my fight with Adrian Mattheis. So I was checking my weight and I made the limit. And before, my scale and the one ONE Championship uses reflected the same results. I guess there was a different scale used for OFN16. I was confident because I made weight on my scale and I knew I was hydrated."

"It felt like I had to go through a second round of cutting just to make weight. That’s what happened. I was expecting the scales to be the same."

Lito Adiwang nearly made it a short night for Jeremy Miado when he sent the latter to the mat after landing a vicious left hook in the opening round and pummeling the Marrok Force athlete with a barrage of ground strikes afterward.

Miado, however, was able to survive the assault and managed to inflict damage of his own as the flight progressed. But in the end, it was Lito Adiwang who was announced the winner, with all three judges scoring the contest in his favor.

The win was a payback for the Baguio native after he was forced to take a technical knockout loss in his first encounter with Miado in March last year in Japan. He injured his knee in the second round in said fight and was unable to continue.

It was also his second victory since returning from injury, in follow-up to the 23-second technical knockout he dealt Indonesian Adrian Mattheis back in September.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

