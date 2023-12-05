“Luke the Skywalker” - Fans already expecting big things from American standout Luke Lessei in ONE Championship debut

Being a lifelong combat sports athlete is certainly nothing to laugh at as their dedication to their craft is second to none and when they inevitably reach the biggest stages of their respective sports, there is no greater feeling for them and those who have supported them along the way.

In the case of Luke Lessei, he is officially set to make his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8 against Muay Thai star ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Growing up in the small city of Dubuque, Iowa, Lessei will have the opportunity of a lifetime once he steps in between the ropes across Nattawut and how he performs will dictate how far he can go within the world’s largest martial arts promotion.

Though ‘The Chef’ is an unknown commodity to ONE Championship fans, Lessei has been posting training videos of himself preparing for his big night and his fans have been very vocal in their support of him:

Luke the Skywalker I mean chef...I suspect great things.

Midwest represent!!!!!!

Bro is gonna be a champ no doubt

Your Recipes are top tier Chef 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Local legend here in little Dubuque, Iowa. @lukethechef_ about to show the world what we already know! #SmallTownBigThings

Been waiting for this man’s one debut for years, bout time @lukethechef_

Additionally, the man responsible for his love for combat sports, his father Dean Lessei, also shared his sentiments in the comments section:

Do not underestimate my son @lukethechef_. He is ready for this and will not disappoint. 🙏

What has Luke Lessei said about his debut?

Lessei is all too aware of the power that Nattawut has and while there are those who would fear him, he revealed that he was unfazed about it.

With such a big moment and opportunity in his hands, Lesei is out to prove a point by defeating Nattawut in spectacular fashion.