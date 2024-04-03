Marat Grigorian keen to test himself in Regian Eersel's lightweight domain: "Everything is possible"

Multi-time kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian wants to broaden his horizon on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The Armenian striking dynamo, who runs it back against Superbon for the interim featherweight kickboxing crown at ONE Friday Fights 58, revealed that he has been eying a move out of his usual weight class to see how he'd fare against other elite kickboxers under the ONE banner.

While he is certainly not short of competition in the 155-pound division, a chance to go up will pair him alongside other strikers with different attributes, which could even lead him onto a collision course against two-sport king Regian Eersel somewhere along the line.

In a recent interview with Sportsmanor, Marat Grigorian said:

"Everything is possible, why not? We talked already about that, moving up to lightweight with my coach. But now the only focus is on Superbon. That's the only thing what goes around in my head."

Watch the full interview here:

Though he would potentially give himself up in reach and height advantage, the Hemmers Gym affiliate isn't one to back down from challenges.

His high-octane kickboxing style makes him a tough puzzle to solve against any fellow world champions, and that has very much been the case throughout his run under the ONE banner.

The 32-year-old has picked up an impressive 4-2 slate, his only defeats coming to Superbon and Chingiz Allazov in world title contests.

Marat Grigorian wants to execute revenge over Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 58

Marat Grigorian believes he has the perfect gameplan to oust his longtime nemesis when they lock horns in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

However, the No. 2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender knows he will be up against a stiff challenge from the division's top-ranked superstar, especially with a rematch against Chingiz Allazov lurking for both men should they claim the interim crown inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will broadcast live via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime this Friday, April 5.

Poll : Does Marat Grigorian have it in him to avenge his loss to Superbon at ONE X? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion