Martin Nguyen says Fabricio Andrade’s ‘elite’ striking will help him ease into a rhythm against Jonathan Haggerty

At ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade returns to the circle in search of another huge accomplishment in his career.

Since signing with the promotion, the Brazilian martial artist has been able to dominate the bantamweight division with his precise and dangerous offense.

Earlier this year, at ONE Fight Night 7, ‘Wonder Boy’ finally accomplished his dream of becoming a world champion with a dominant display against former kingpin John Lineker.

On November 3, Andrade is back in action, but this time he’s taking himself slightly out of his comfort zone by competing in an all-striking matchup for the first time under the ONE Championship banner.

Looking to become a two-sport world champion, he will take on the Muay Thai world champion of the same weight class, Jonathan Haggerty. Competing for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, the matchup is set to put two of the most exciting strikers in the promotion up against one another.

Another member of the roster who knows a thing or two about holding multiple world championships at the same time has got his eyes on this contest, with the expectation that it will deliver a great fight.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Martin Nguyen spoke about Fabricio Andrade competing under the ONE kickboxing ruleset and how he sees him translating his MMA skills into this new field:

“[Andrade’s] elite when it comes to striking. So, that transition, I don’t think it will take too much to transition at all.”

While Haggerty may hold the experience advantage when it comes to competing against high-level strikers, Andrade’s track-record on the global stage leaves fans and fellow fighters with little doubt that he will be at home in a match-up of this caliber.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.