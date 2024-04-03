“Masters at work” - Fans make their picks for highly anticipated world title rematch between Tawanchai, Jo Nattawut

After delivering one of the most entertaining kickboxing clashes in recent memory, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will run it back with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut inside Bangkok's Impact Arena on June 7.

Squaring off at ONE Fight Night 15, Nattawut and Tawanchai delivered an entertaining back-and-forth kickboxing scrap that ultimately saw Tawanchai walk away with the victory via unanimous decision.

"Poetry in motion. Tawanchai and “Smokin” Jo Nattawut run it back for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 167! Who you got?"

ONE Championship fans offered their prediction, many of them backing Nattawut to come out on top and dethrone the Thai world titleholder in The Land of Smiles.

"Controlled violence as a poem [in motion]! It has got rhythm and flow too.. Noice. Also, love Jo!"

"Let's get it Jo!"

"Smokin Jo is a straight dog. He is so underrated! He fights anyone whether it's kickboxing or Muay Thai. He's embodiment of a fighter."

"Tawanchai is a very technical fighter with good teeps & thunderous kicks, his chin is strong too; Smokin Jo is also very durable with strong hands & good boxing. Will be a barn burner and may the best man win!"

"Jo took that fight on short notice and it was close. My money is on a full camp behind him."

"Both are very solid but my money's on Tawanchai."

"I got Tawanchai again."

Having taken Tawanchai to the limit, Jo Nattawut will have the chance to take the Thai superstar's ONE world title when the two warriors run it back in the art of eight limbs for the featherweight Muay Thai world championship. The rematch will feature at ONE 167 — a card that will also feature the return of atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex and Malaysian-American prospect Johan Ghazali.

Despite a loss in their first meeting, Jo Nattawut goes into his rematch with Tawanchai riding a wave of momentum

Tawanchai goes into his latest world title defense riding a seven-fight win streak dating back to January 2022. During that run, he earned victories over some of ONE Championship's most dangerous adversaries, such as Saemapetch Fairtex, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

As for Jo Nattawut, the two-sport star has scored some big wins in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, though 'Smokin' has admittedly fared much better in the latter, going 4-1 inside the Circle with wins over former WMC world champion George Mann, Samy Sana, and Iowa native Luke Lessei.

After coming up short against the Thai world champion in kickboxing, can Jo Nattawut get the job done in Muay Thai and claim his first ONE world championship?

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

