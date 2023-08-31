Mikey Musumeci describes his openweight grappling match with Shinya Aoki as “a cool science experiment”

Five-time IBJJF world champion Mikey Musumeci is looking forward to the unique challenge of competing in an openweight submission grappling clash.

On October 6, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for an openweight superfight with one of Japan’s most celebrated combat sports stars, Shinya Aoki. It will be the first time ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has competed in an openweight bout under the ONE Championship banner.

Speaking with the promotion, Mikey Musumeci shared his excitement over the opportunity to solve yet another puzzle on the mat and engage in something unfamiliar.

“So it’s definitely a puzzle for me, and it definitely makes it like a cool science experiment,” Musumeci said.

Mikey Musumeci has carried a flawless record since signing with the promotion in 2022. That includes wins over another Japanese icon, Masakazu Imanari. He also carries victories over notables Cleber Sousa, Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, and IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

Most recently, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ earned a win over another reigning ONE world champion, defeating strawweight titleholder Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks via a rear-naked choke at ONE Fight Night 13. Next, Musumeci will attempt to add a former lightweight champion to his resume as he meets Shinya Aoki in Thailand’s iconic venue.

Aoki has built a legacy for himself, scoring 47 career wins and capturing the ONE lightweight world title. Now 40 years old, ‘Tobikan Judan’ is undoubtedly on the back end of his career, but he has proven to be as dangerous as ever and is always willing to test his skills against some of the best submission grapplers in the world.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.