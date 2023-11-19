Mikey Musumeci says Danielle Kelly vs. sister Tammi Musumeci “makes perfect sense”

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci believes his sister, Tammi Musumeci, deserves a shot at newly crowned ONE titleholder Danielle Kelly.

In September, Kelly etched her name in the history books as the first-ever atomweight submission grappling world champion, scoring a decisive unanimous decision victory over former foe Jessa Khan as part of a stacked ONE Fight Night 14 lineup at the iconic Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Undefeated in four straight contests, BJJ fans immediately began to speculate about who could legitimately challenge Danielle Kelly inside the Circle.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Mikey Musumeci believes he knows just the person.

“Well my sister has two wins over Danielle,” Musumeci said. “Submitted her both times and it's the same weight class that my sister won her last two fights in ONE, right? So wouldn't it just make perfect sense?”

Five-time BJJ world champion Tammi Musumeci made her promotional debut earlier this year, scoring a hard-fought victory over ADCC and IBJJF champion Bianca Basilio. She followed that up with another solid performance against Amanda ‘Tubby’ Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12 in July.

With back-to-back wins, Tammi Musumeci appears to be the most logical choice for Danielle Kelly’s next opponent, not to mention the fact that she already holds victories over Kelly when the two met under the WNO banner more than two years ago.

While Tammi Musumeci continues to work toward her first ONE world title opportunity, her brother, Mikey Musumeci, is fresh off his impressive win over Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15.

Submitting ‘Tobikan Judan’ just past the three-minute mark of their openweight submission grappling superfight, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ moved to 6-0 inside the Circle, solidifying his status as one of the greatest BJJ practitioners in the world today.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.