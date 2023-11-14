Mikey Musumeci says it's about time he slows down on training and "enjoy life a little bit more"

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is the hardest worker in the room – period.

The New Jersey native has shared his ridiculous training regimes in several interviews in the past, admitting that, at times, he spends an average of 12 hours a day sharpening his tools on the canvas.

Though those intense sessions have helped him become one of the best grapplers today, it has apparently taken a toll on the man known as ‘Darth Rigatoni.’

While that doesn’t mean he’ll reduce his hours on the mats anytime soon, Mikey Musumeci admitted that his views on his grueling regime have slightly changed after a packed year of competition.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post fresh off his recent visit to China, the 27-year-old had this to say about reducing his time on the mats and enjoying life as it is.

He said:

“I’m always training hard, you know. I never stop training hard. I'm always studying jiu-jitsu, trying to and focusing on improving, but I definitely have periods of time where I'm mentally like a soldier right or like, no emotion, no feeling, just a robot.”

“And then other times where like I could have more fun, laugh, joke, hang out with friends, you know. So that's what I'm at this point in my life and traveling. I am getting to experience a culture just trying to enjoy life a little bit more, you know, and have more balance.”

Watch the full interview here:

Of course, that doesn’t mean Mikey Musumeci will prioritize his craft any lesser should he be called for duty for a seventh fight under the ONE banner.

The flyweight grappling kingpin has three successful title defenses under his belt this year alone, with a decision win over Gantumur Bayanduuren and submission triumphs over Osamah Almarwai and Jarred Brooks.

He’ll hope to carry on that hot streak as and when he returns to the Circle next.

In the meantime, North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch his epic win over Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 via replay for free.

