“My desire to fight grew more” – Takeru details obsession to land Rodtang dream fight in ONE Championship

At this stage in his career, Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa has already achieved a hall of fame career.

Becoming the first fighter in K-1 history to hold world championships at three different weight classes has already cemented him into the history books.

And yet, he currently finds himself more motivated than ever to put on the biggest fights possible so that he can leave the sport one day without any regrets.

During the press conference for the announcement of his kickboxing super fight with Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, he spoke about his pursuit of putting together the dream fights that the fans want to see:

“After that, I had a match with Tenshin, and Rodtang became the champion at ONE and as these storylines progressed, my desire to fight grew more and more. I want to fight on the world's best stage, so I want to have the world's best fistfight with Rodtang on this world's best stage.”

ONE 165 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

Takeru Segawa wants to delight his hometown crowd upon return

There was never any doubt that the signing of Takeru Segawa to ONE Championship would lead to an emphatic return to Japan for the promotion.

The fight will also see the home crowd favourite also return to competing in The Land of the Rising Sun.

Not since his super fight with Tenshin Nasukawa has the Japanese kickboxing star fought in front of his home fans and on that night, he came up short.

As he prepares to make his ONE Championship debut at ONE 165 on January 28, he will be hoping to pull off a huge win against Rodtang in front of his fans, in a fight that could well shake up the kickboxing sphere like never before.