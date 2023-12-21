“My encouragement will increase” – Phetjeeja shares why winning ONE gold would mean more than anything to her

21-year-old Thai superstar Phetjeeja is already one of the most talented female Muay Thai fighters in the world today. But by becoming a ONE world champion, she believes she will only get better.

Phetjeeja has always dreamed of becoming a world champion in ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization, and this weekend she will finally get her chance.

‘The Queen’ is set to face multiple-time kickboxing world champion ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

The winner will go home with the ONE interim women’s kickboxing world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja says she is excited for the opportunity to face Meksen but even more pumped to get the chance to hoist the ONE Championship belt over her shoulders.

‘The Queen’ said:

“In my opinion, if I can win and become world champion, I think it will change in many ways. More people will follow me. My encouragement will increase significantly, foreign people will follow and know me more.”

Phetjeeja unfazed by the challenge Anissa Meksen presents before her

Multiple-time kickboxing world champion ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen is one of the most accomplished female fighters in the sport. Many consider the French-Algerian star to be the pound-for-pound best women’s kickboxer in the world today.

Meksen has put together three incredible performances in ONE Championship thus far, which includes one TKO. She has defeated Cristina Morales, Marie Ruumet, and Dangkongfah Banchamek.

Meanwhile, Phetjeeja is 4-0 in ONE Championship, with all four of her victories ending with a knockout.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.