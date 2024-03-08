“My father was very strict about training” - Phetjeeja credits father for her insane work ethic

Ahead of the biggest fight of her career at ONE Fight Night 20, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has been reflecting on a couple of things.

For many, the 22-year-old striking prodigy really emerged on the global stage last year thanks to the win streak that she put together at the world's largest martial arts organization.

Capped off with an emphatic interim title win over Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46, where she pulled off the upset to become the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion, 2023 was a huge year for her career.

That being said, this kind of rise to the top wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for strong foundations and that, she says, comes from her father.

‘The Queen’ spoke to ONE Championship in a recent interview ahead of her return on March 8 about how her father has always pushed her to be the very best version of herself.

Phetjeeja noted:

“My father was very strict about training. He told me that training is very important. He always forced me to practice until I reached my limit. But if he sees that I'm trying my best. He will encourage me."

She added:

“[When I won the belt], he just said I need to train harder. Run further. Next fight you have to do better. But I know he always wanted me to become a champion like his favorite fighter Khaosai Galaxy or Samart Payakaroon. He always told me ‘I want you to become the world champion like Khaosai Galaxy or Samart’”

That dedication is clearly paying off for Phetjeeja

This level of commitment, dedication, and constant improvement has been huge for Phetjeeja in molding her into the competitor that you now see today.

Despite being just 22 years old, she fights far beyond her years and that was clear to see in her fight with Meksen last December.

‘The Queen’ now faces another huge hurdle as she prepares to try and unify the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championships by facing off with Janet Todd.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription this Friday.