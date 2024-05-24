"My hands are definitely something" - Denis Puric has no doubt that his fists will trouble Rodtang

Denis Puric is never short of knockout power whenever he struts his stuff on the global stage of ONE Championship, and he believes that trademark tool will power him to a win in his next assignment at ONE 167 on June 7.

That evening, 'The Bosnian Menace' meets Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing encounter, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both men have delivered cracking performances throughout their campaign under the ONE banner, and this scheduled three-round war should start and end on a similar note.

While the Team CSK athlete has praised 'The Iron Man's' ability to withstand an onslaught of attacks, he believes his knockout power might be one that could finally put a dent in Rodtang's iron chin.

Speaking to Bolasport.com, Denis Puric offered:

"I have good hands, kicks, you know, angles. I got everything, man. I got it all. I'm short, so I don't use a lot of like the other stuff and all, but like, obviously, there's no clinching involved here. So yeah, my hands are definitely something. Those are my top weapons."

Watch the full interview here:

Denis Puric promises fireworks vs Rodtang

Despite heading into this showdown seemingly confident of his strengths, Denis Puric refuses to bite more than he can chew.

The 39-year-old knows Rodtang only means business whenever he performs inside the ONE Circle, and he remains focused on dishing out a career-defining performance to guarantee fireworks inside the Impact Arena on June 7.

In the same interview, the Bosnian-Canadian veteran added:

"Well, look, man, you got two of the most exciting guys in the division, you know. Well one of them anyway. And it's going to be fireworks."

"You got two guys who have similar aggressiveness in the ring, and it's going to be fireworks, man. I'm super excited to give fans a wonderful performance."

ONE 167 will be available live in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.