“My team has my back” - Artem Belakh trained across two countries heading into pivotal showdown at ONE Fight Night 18

27-year-old Russian mixed martial arts star Artem Belakh is making sure he has all the bases covered as he seeks redemption heading into his next fight.

Belakh has enlisted the aid of two huge camps to help him prepare for his next appearance in ONE Championship this weekend, and now, the Russian stalwart says he is more than ready to face any adversity.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Belakh detailed his training setup for his upcoming return to action.

The 27-year-old said:

“I spent my recovery and the first stage of the training camp together with my team ‘Derzhava’ at the Sports Complex ‘Rubezh’ in Krasnodar. It's a big sports center about 20 km from Krasnodar, well-equipped. We are a young team, but already there are many talented prospects training here. And now I am already in Phuket for the second half of the camp, training at different gyms but my team has my back.”

A representative of 10th Planet Krasnodar in Russia and the world-renowned Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand, Belakh trains with some of the best fighters today, including reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin and ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade, among others.

Artem Belakh takes on veteran Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in pivotal bantamweight match

Currently the No.4-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender, Artem Belakh is looking to hold his ground and prevent Mongolian veteran Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu from taking his spot in the top five rankings.

Belakh and Baatarkhuu are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, January 12th.

Baatarkhuu is coming off three straight wins over tough Filipino fighters Adonis Sevilleno, Rockie Bactol, and Jhanlo Mark Sangiao. Meanwhile, Belakh is coming off a heartbreaking setback to the No.3-ranked bantamweight MMA contender, Kwon Won Il.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.