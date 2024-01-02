2023 marked another great year of combat sports for ONE Championship. The world’s largest martial arts promotion is looking forward to 2024 with a ton of momentum underneath their wings.

As it stands, ONE Championship is set to kick off the new year with a bang, courtesy of three big events happening between January and March starting with ONE Fight Night 18, ONE 165, and the highly anticipated ONE 166 in Qatar.

However, the promotion’s increasing global popularity may again see them adding more events to their calendar.

In a recent post, ONE Championship asked the public for their dream fights and many responded with a handful of bouts that can feasibly take place over the course of the next 12 months.

Here are some of them:

“Xiong Jing Nan vs Stamp Fairtex”

“Jonathan Di Bella vs. Prajanchai, Takeru vs. Superlek, Jonathan Haggerty vs. Hiroki Akimoto”

“Need Rodtang vs Superlek rematch with 5 rounds”

“Roman Kryklia vs Rico Verhoeven”

Sportskeeda MMA’s own wish list

Outside of what the fans wish to see, Sportskeeda also put together its own wishlist of bouts starting with Nico Carrillo challenging Jonathan Haggerty’s reign over the ONE bantamweight world championship - a bout that even English Muay Thai star Liam Harrison would like to see.

Another matchup would be that of ONE kickboxing atomweight world champion Janet Todd clashing with rising star Phetjeeja after the latter claimed the interim ONE kickboxing atomweight title.

Lastly, a clash of champions between ONE featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champ Tawanchai to finally determine who is the better striker among them.