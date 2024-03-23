Nico Carrillo says his trail of destruction rivals Jonathan Haggerty's ascent: "I've done what you've done"

Playing 'anything you can do, I can do better' may come off as a little bit petty, but Scottish striking sensation 'The King of the North' Nico Carrillo can't help but compare his career trajectory with that of rival Jonathan Haggerty's.

Carrillo has been on a collision course with the reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion as of late, and it's undeniable the 25-year-old Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy and Sor Dechapan product has a strong case as being next in line for a crack at 'The General'.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Carrillo says he's done everything Haggerty has done, but better.

'The King of the North' said:

"I've waited. Now there's no such thing as waiting. My turn there. I'm number one. I've done what you've done."

Carrillo is unbeaten in ONE Championship so far, and is likely referring to his victory over legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama in his message to Haggerty.

Haggerty defeated Nong-O to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai world title in April 2023. Meanwhile, Carrillo faced Nong-O himself, also starching the Thai legend inside the distance.

'The King of the North' is currently the no.1-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender in ONE Championship, so he certainly has a case for being Haggerty's next challenger.

Nico Carrillo believes Jonathan Haggerty is avoiding a fight: "He's trying his hardest not to say my name"

'The King of the North' Nico Carrillo has not been shy about calling out 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty on social media or in interviews otherwise. But the 25-year-old says he believes Haggerty is simply ducking him at this point.

He told the South China Morning Post:

"Him calling out Andrade and stuff, he's trying his hardest not to say my name. [He's like saying] 'I'm going to speak about everybody else so that they do not let me fight Nico'. But I'm no.1 so I will be next."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Nico Carrillo's next fight.