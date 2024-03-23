Nong-O Hama not losing hope despite recent career slide: "I try not to dwell on negative feelings"

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is not one to get hung up on losing. Despite dropping his last two bouts, the legendary 37-year-old Thai fighter can't wait to get back into the mix to throw down and prove he still belongs among the upper echelon of talent.

Nong-O says keeping a positive outlook on his career has been critical, since it allows him to block out naysayers suggesting he retire from fighting after back-to-back knockout losses.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nong-O talked about harboring ill feelings about his career, and says losing is just part of the game.

The Hama Muay Thai gym representative said:

"I accept that I cannot avoid having a negative attitude. Anyone feels bad when they lose, but I try not to dwell on negative feelings too much."

Nong-O surrendered the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt to the United Kingdom's 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023, losing in the first round by KO. He returned in December of that year against Scottish sensation 'The King of the North' Nico Carrillo, only to lose by KO yet again.

Needless to say, Nong-O is looking to bounce back and regain control of his career. And he can do so in his next fight.

Nong-O Hama set to face fellow Thai star Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58

At 37 years of age, Nong-O Hama's best years have certainly passed. However, the Thai legend says he still has much to offer and can't wait to return to his winning ways when he climbs back into the ONE Championship ring.

Nong-O is set to face fellow Thai star Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

