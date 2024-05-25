“Not many 17-year-olds can handle this lifestyle” – Johan Ghazali flattered by Chatri Sityodtong’s kind words about his potential

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali was flattered by the compliment and encouragement he received from ONE Championship's founder and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong.

The Malaysian-American youngster has been nothing short of impressive since making his promotional debut last February. Already with five fights under his belt, 'Jojo' is a perfect 5-0 with all, but one of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Speaking about Ghazali's potential during a recent interview with the promotion, Sityodtong suggested that 'Jojo' could become one of the sport's biggest names, so long as he stays focused and humble. He said:

"The very first time I saw 'Jojo' fight, I messaged our matchmaker for ONE Friday Fights. I told him, 'Sign this guy.' World championship talent is very important, but there also has to be an X-factor, and 'Jojo' has it. He potentially could be the next Rodtang if he stays humble and hungry."

Responding to Sityodtong's comments in the video clip on Instagram, Ghazali showed his appreciation for the opportunity he's been given, writing in the comments:

"Thank you @yodchatri, not many 17 year olds can handle this lifestyle but there's not many 17 year olds like me. I will do my absolute best everytime I step in that ring guaranteed."

Johan Ghazali goes for six in a row against Vietnam's Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

On Friday, June 7, Johan Ghazali will make his second appearance on Amazon Prime Video as ONE Championship heads to Impact Arena in Bangkok for ONE 167. There, 'Jojo' will go toe-to-toe with Vietnamese standout Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

Making his fourth appearance for the promotion, the five-time WMF world champion will be looking to bounce back from a second-round knockout loss to Denis Puric at ONE Fight Night 17 — the same night Ghazali walked through Edgar Tabrares in 36 seconds.

Before that, Tran earned a pair of back-to-back finishes against Azwan Che Wil and Yuta Watanabe, though those victories came all the way back in 2019.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.