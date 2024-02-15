“Now, I’ve had a full camp to prepare” – Mohamed Younes Rabah bringing a better package heading into Saemapetch redo

To clear the air over his somewhat controversial finish in his last fight against Saemapetch Fairtex, Mohamed Younes Rabah has intensely shifted gears before he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 19.

Standing in his way of back-to-back triumphs on the global stage of ONE Championship is the very same dance partner he had at ONE Fight Night 17 in December last year.

However, with a full training camp – having taken his debut outing versus the Fairtex Training Center on short notice – the Team Mehdi Zatout star promises to bring a different package into his Lumpinee Boxing Stadium fight this Friday, February 16.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Mohamed Younes Rabah shared:

“Everything’s different this time around. In my last fight, it was all about scrambling to get ready with just a week’s notice, between game planning and making weight. But now, I’ve had a full camp to prepare properly.”

‘The Eagle’ stunned the sold-out crowd inside the 'Mecca Of Muay Thai' when he opened his account with a first-round finish of the No.4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender.

Despite the win, Mohamed Younes Rabah's match-winning moment, which included a late knee to his seemingly dazed opponent, left the fans calling for a rematch between the pair.

The ONE matchmakers haven’t let the public opinion go to waste as the pair will renew their rivalry at ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, February 16.

Revenge is a dish best served cold: Saemapetch looks to even things out vs. Mohamed Younes Rabah

Taking out Mohamed Younes Rabah is no easy task, but Saemapetch remains confident of his chances at victory come fight night.

The Thai superstar has dropped two of his last three fights and he knows now is the perfect time for him to start fresh with a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title opportunity on the cards.

While a chance to compete for 26 pounds of gold remains his prime source of motivation, the chance to avenge a loss to the Algerian is something that is igniting a flame in the heart of the Thai superstar.

He told ONE in a previous interview:

“Mohammed, I’m gonna pay you back on that day. This time, I won’t make the same mistake twice.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday.