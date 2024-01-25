“One of the best kickboxers” – Jonathan Haggerty raves about Takeru ahead of impending debut at ONE 165

Jonathan Haggerty is excited to sit back and watch as the blockbuster main event of ONE 165 goes down this weekend.

At ONE Championship’s return to Japan, the card will be headlined by Superlek Kiatmoo9, putting his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship on the line against the debuting Takeru Segawa. The Japanese star, who made his name competing in K-1, will finally step inside the Circle on January 28 for a match-up that fans could only dream of in the past.

Having had the debutant on his radar for some time, Haggerty is excited to see what the big new addition to the promotion’s roster can offer in his first appearance under the ONE Championship banner. ‘The General’ told the South China Morning Post and all of the ONE fans not to sleep on the striking skills of Takeru from what he has watched in the past:

“It’s gonna’ be a great fight. I’m looking forward to Takeru’s debut, I’ve been watching him for a while, [he is] one of the best kickboxers in the world.”

Jonathan Haggerty will not be in attendance for Takeru vs Superlek this weekend

Main events, let alone title fights, simply don’t get much bigger than the upcoming match-up at ONE 165, but Jonathan Haggerty has other matters to attend to.

The British striker would have surely loved to have been ringside for this clash of titans in what is sure to be a spectacular show inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Instead, he will be back at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this weekend to support his younger brother, Freddie Haggerty.

The 18-year-old will look to follow in his brother’s footsteps by making a big impact in ONE Championship with his debut for the promotion.

ONE Friday Fights 49 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. ONE 165, on the other hand, airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.