ONE Championship: Chatri Sityodtong provides update on Liam Harrison’s tentative return

Though he lives and breathes training and competition, Liam Harrison has been forced to take an extended hiatus in his career.

The striking veteran has been dealing with a long-term injury that he suffered during his last appearance inside the circle.

At ONE on Prime Video 1, he challenged for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against dominant titleholder Nong-O Hama.

Coming up short on that occasion, ‘The Hitman’ is yet to make his return to competition due to the setbacks that have stopped him from resuming full training.

The Brit is itching to get back in there. But at this stage in his career, he knows his body well enough to know when he can compete to the best of his ability.

In a live interview with the South China Morning Post, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong provided an update on Harrison’s progress and when fans can expect to see him back on the global stage of the organization.

The ONE head honcho said:

“Liam Harrison just updated my team a couple of days ago that he just saw the doctor and the doctor is not planning [to give him the green light] him until November, that’s when he’s allowed to go full-on training or a full-on training camp. He will not be ready by unfortunately January.”

He continued:

“We'd actually offered him a fight for November. He couldn't accept. We offered in October, the doctor still didn’t clear him. November, the doctor didn’t clear. And the final update is that the doctor said Liam will only be ready for a fight in January.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison has kept it no secret what he wants when he does return, calling out newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for an all-British dream fight down the line.