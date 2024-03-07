Three fighters failed to pass hydration and/or make weight for ONE Championship's upcoming Fight Night 20 card in Bangkok.

Jihin Radzuan and her opponent Chihiro Sawada, as well as Hong Kong's Yu Yau Pui, all missed their marks at Thursday's official weigh-ins and hydration tests.

ONE Championship officials will be relieved, however, with Saturday's two title fights left unscathed.

The main event and co-main were quickly made official at the host Best Western Wanda Nada hotel, with atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd first up to the scales.

The American had no problems, weighing in at 114.25lbs, but her opponent – the interim champion Phetjeeja Ormeekhun – gave fans a scare when senior director of competition Ric Auty called for the curtain.

After removing all of her clothing, the 22-year-old Thai was bang on 115 lbs, and her title unification fight with Todd – who will retire, win or lose, this weekend – is all set.

ONE Championship atomweight Muay Thai champion Allycia Rodrigues (115lbs) was also right on the mark, with her opponent Cristina Morales of Spain well under (113.75lbs).

ONE Championship weigh-in drama

Radzuan was the biggest miss of the evening, coming in 5lbs over at 120lbs after deciding to stop cutting weight after Chihiro Sawada also failed hydration and came in heavy. The two were left to negotiate a catchweight MMA fight.

Lara Fernandez and Yu both failed their first attempts at passing hydration for their atomweight Muay Thai fight.

But while Fernandez (115lbs) returned late on to pass and make weight with the curtain, Yu failed a second hydration test and was also left to negotiate a catchweight.

Jackie Buntan (129lbs) and Martine Michieletto (127.25lbs) were always unlikely to have issues making their 130lb Muay Thai catchweight.

Shir Cohen – a Road to ONE winner, making her debut in ONE Championship – had failed her first attempt at passing hydration, but returned to make weight (114.75lbs). She made her atomweight Muay Thai fight against Teodora Kirilova (114.25lbs) of Bulgaria official.

Mayssa Bastos, also a debutant, had also failed her first attempt, but like Cohen came back to pass hydration and made weight (115lbs) for her atomweight grappling match against the much lighter Kanae Yamada (110.75lbs) of Japan.

The only other source of drama came from Ekaterina Vandaryeva. The Belarussian left if late; to make her first attempt at hydration, but passed with around 15 minutes to go in the three-hour window, while weighing 124lbs.

Vandaryeva's opponent, the 21-year-old Polish upstart Martyna Kierczynska (123.25lbs) was much more prompt, and was the fourth fighter up to the scales, as she looks to continue the momentum gained from an incredible ONE Championship debut victory over Nat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak.

Victoria Souza (113.25lbs) and Noelle Grandjean (115lbs) had no issues for their atomweight MMA clash.