“This is more difficult” – Phetjeeja believes Janet Todd will be a tougher test than Anissa Meksen

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom believes Janet Todd will be a far tougher nut to crack compared to Anissa Meksen, whom she beat to claim the interim atomweight kickboxing world title on the global stage.

The Thai superstar wrapped up her impeccable run last year with a huge upset of the French-Algerian multi-time world champion at ONE Friday Fights 46, dishing out arguably her finest performance under the promotional banner.

The victory guaranteed her a shot at ‘JT’ for a world title unification contest, which is now set to headline ONE Fight Night 20, a historic night for female martial artists this International Women’s Day on March 8.

Ahead of her clash against Todd inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Phetjeeja explained why Meksen does not belong in the same category as the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

She told the South China Morning Post:

“I think she would be more difficult because her striking is very consistent. And also, her IQ is very superior. So I think this is more difficult for me compared to Anissa Meksen.”

If she can display another striking clinic later this week, there’s no doubt as to whether ‘The Queen’ deserves recognition as one of the brightest young talents on the ONE roster.

Still only 22, the Team Mehdi Zatout star has taken the martial arts world by storm with her stellar 5-0 run, beating more experienced opponents on her way to 26 pounds of gold.

With a bigger chance awaiting her against Todd, Phetjeeja will make the most of her chance when she returns at ONE Fight Night 20.

Phetjeeja still not satisfied with her performances in ONE Championship

Despite positioning herself as one of the best female talents in the martial arts sphere today, Phetjeeja acknowledges that there is still room for improvement within her seemingly impenetrable arsenal.

The Thai athlete referred to her last two outings and the level of competition on the global stage as some factors as to why there is simply no time to take a break in her quest for greatness.

In a separate interview with ONE, Phetjeeja offered:

“I’m not satisfied with my two latest performances, so I need to work harder to make sure I won’t lose in ONE. Because we only have the best female strikers in ONE. So I need to improve myself more.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 20 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.