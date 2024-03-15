ONE Fight Night 21: Japanese star Ayaka Miura seeks third straight win, takes on Malaysia’s Jihin Radzuan in Bangkok

Japanese star Ayaka Miura will look to keep her winning streak going when she takes on Jihin Radzuan at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The women's atomweight MMA clash between the two grapplers goes down on April 5, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Championship announced the match on its Instagram page:

"🚨BREAKING🚨 "Shadow Cat" meets "Zombie" as Jihin Radzuan and Ayaka Miura battle it out in an atomweight MMA contest on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21 on @primevideo! 💥 Who you got? @jihinr @ayaka_zombie."

Miura was a former ONE women's strawweight MMA world title contender but has since dropped down to atomweight in hopes of getting a fresh restart to her career. The submission machine is coming off two straight impressive wins against Chinese star Meng Bo and fellow Japanese grappler Itsuki Hirata.

She'll now bump that winning streak to three straight fights when she faces Jihin in Bangkok. The Malaysian star is in solid form, with four wins in his last six outings.

Miura, though, has been on a tear lately and wants nothing more than to chalk up a sixth submission win in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 21 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ayaka Miura dominates in her all-Japan duel against Itsuki Hirata

Ayaka Miura has always been one of the most lethal grapplers in ONE Championship, and she proved that reputation when she rag-dolled fellow Japanese fighter Itsuki Hirata.

The all-Japan matchup took place at ONE 165, the first card ONE Championship held in Tokyo since 2019, and Miura promptly took the spotlight in the fight.

Miura dominated Hirata in their grappling exchanges and even secured her signature scarf hold Americana, which has been dubbed the "Ayaka Lock" in the MMA community.

Although she didn't get the submission finish she hoped for, Miura showed she was leagues ahead of Hirata and easily captured the unanimous decision win.