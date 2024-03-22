ONE Friday Fights 58: Lito Adiwang sure Prajanchai can attain two-sport glory if he can 'smash Di Bella's skinny legs'

Strawweight MMA prospect Lito Adiwang is expecting an absolute barnburner to unfold when ONE Friday Fights 58 gets underway inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The former No.5-ranked contender knows fans will be in for a treat as household names on the promotion's roster such Nong-O Hama, Superbon Singha Mawynn, Marat Grigorian, Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Jonathan Di Bella, all star on the promotion's April 5 bill.

Ahead of the organization's return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, Lito Adiwang provided his input on one of the hotly anticipated showdowns between Prajanchai and Di Bella, which is slotted in for the co-main event of the card.

Though he backs the Canadian-Italian warrior to come out on top and defend his crown — given that the match will be contested under his preferred ruleset — the two-time Philippine national wushu champion has faith in Prajanchai's ravaging attacks to hurt Di Bella's limbs.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Lito Adiwang noted:

"The only way I see Prajanchai winning is if he stays inside, and uses his boxing to pressure and land big powerful punches to Di Bella to hunt for a KO or smash Di Bella's skinny legs."

Lito Adiwang's theory might be a bit too far-fetched

Of course, it'll be far easier said than done for the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star despite the crushing power he possesses.

Di Bella's speed and efficiency would not make him a mere punching bag or a static target inside the ring. Additionally, his work rate and IQ could potentially secure him another majestic win to take his perfect slate to an impressive 13-0.

Whichever way the wind blows, fans will undeniably witness an electrifying contest between two highly skilled strawweight championship-winning strikers next month.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be broadcast live in Asia primetime on Friday, April 5. The entire card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Check your local listing for more details.