ONE Friday Fights 61 full results and recap: Duangsompong triumphs in three-round barnburner with Petsukumvit 

Duangsompong Jitmuangnon returned to winning ways with another stellar display in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 61 on May 3.

After enduring two defeats in his past three outings on the promotion's weekly offering inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, the 26-year-old knew victory was an absolute must this past Friday.

Though he had to do his part to see off a fierce Petsukumvit Boi Bagna, the 5-foot-10 warrior's surgical precision, and ability to methodically break down his rival, earned him a comfortable unanimous decision on the latest edition of ONE Friday Fights.

From the get-go, the former two-time Rajadamnern Stadium world champion dropped his guard and crept forward behind jabs and combinations.

Every time he advanced, he was scoring points. On Petsukumvit's end, the Thai striker offered little in return as he was forced to withstand oncoming traffic.

The latter did attempt to turn the tide in the second frame, brilliantly working off Duangsompong's shots to get himself back into the fight.

However, the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete regained his composure in the third, punishing his foe with work from range and get his hand raised after a back-and-forth nine-minute war.

Duangsompong's striking clinic impressed all three judges at ringside, who handed him the decision. His overall resume now stands at 75-12.

The entire ONE Friday Fights 61 replay is available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel.

ONE Friday Fights 61 full results:

Duangsompong Jitmuangnon defeats Petsukumvit Boi Bangna via UD (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Abdallah Ondash defeats Suesat Manop Gym via UD (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Samanchai Sor Sommai defeats Brazil M Eakchat via UD (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Petpattaya Silkmuaythai defeats Chawalan Ngorbangkapi via KO at 1:48 of R2 (Muay Thai - 122-pounds)

Petsaenchai M U Den KhonmaiBaowee defeats Ruayjing Sor Wisetkit via SD (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Petnakian Phuyaiyunnan defeats SingUbon Or AudUdon via KO at 1:09 of R2 (Muay Thai - 132-pounds)

Ramadan Ondash defeats Pichitchai PK Saenchai via UD (Muay Thai - 121-pounds)

Muga Seto defeats Kabilan Jelevan via KO at 1:29 of R2 (Muay Thai -137-pounds)

Hanna Palmquist defeats Chloe Cooke via UD (MMA - atomweight)

Haruyuki Tanitsu defeats Anton Salchak via UD (Muay Thai - 119-pounds)

Min Kyaw Za defeats Ryohei Igado via UD (Muay Thai - 143-pounds)

Ilyas Eziyeu defeats Joji Goto via submission at 3:01 of R3 (MMA - bantamweight)