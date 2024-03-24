“Passports at the ready” - British legend Liam Harrison hints at fights in Thailand, the US in highly anticipated comeback

Liam Harrison is closing in on his highly anticipated return to ONE Championship.

It's been almost two years since ONE fans have seen the 'Hitman' step inside the Circle, but his long road back from a devastating knee injury appears to be on its last leg — no pun intended. Taking to social media, Harrison revealed that some exciting announcements regarding his long-awaited return are right around the corner.

"Frank Castle muaythai and jaw removal services returning very soon. Fight announcements incoming," Harrison wrote on Instagram.

When asked by one fan if we could see him compete in his home country this time around, Harrison made it clear that wherever his comeback goes down, you'll need a passport to get there.

"Unfortunately, you will need your passports at the ready," Harrison replied.

Another fan also noticed that Harrison said would be announcements, as in plural. Harrison didn't offer much detail but did confirm that more than one piece of news was on the way.

"Indeed," he added.

Who will welcome Liam Harrison back to ONE Championship in 2024?

With Liam Harrison still holding onto a spot in the bantamweight Muay Thai division's top five, there are a plethora of options that way the 'Hitman' when he returns to the Circle. Bouts against fellow contenders Saemapetch Fairtex and Felipe Lobo have the potential to deliver a Fight of the Year contender.

Then of course there's the possibility of a rematch with the man who put him on the shelf for the last year and a half — Nong-O Hama.

But the man that Harrison appears to be focused on as of late is Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang. Making his promotional debut in January 2023, 'The Man Who Yields To Know One' has scored eight straight wins while primarily competing on the promotion's Friday Fights series inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Who would you like to see Liam Harrison square off with when he steps back inside the Circle in 2024?