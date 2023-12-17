Phetjeeja knows she must keep an eye out for Anissa Meksen’s ‘really fast’ low kick and ‘dangerous’ fists

21-year-old Muay Thai sensation Phetjeeja knows that she needs to be cautious of Anissa Meksen’s speed when the two women meet in the middle of the ring at ONE Friday Fights 46.

With more than 200 career wins to her name and an undefeated record consisting of four straight knockouts under the ONE Championship banner, Phetjeeja has quickly become one of the promotion’s most exciting strikers.

With impressive wins over Lara Fernandez and Celest Hansen in her last two outings, ‘The Queen’ will have a shot at claiming her first ONE world title on Friday night.

Stepping into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for an interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship showdown with Anissa Meksen, Phetjeeja knows that she needs to keep a keen eye on quick hands and speedy low kicks of ‘C18.’

“I have to watch for her punches and kicks,” she told ONE Championship. “Her low kick is really fast. But not as dangerous as her fists.”

Anissak Meksen will welcome Phetjeeja to the world of kickboxing

Anissa Meksen walks into the ONE world title tilt against Phetjeeja with an equally impressive resume, holding more than 100 wins and seven world title victories in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Her experience in the world of kickboxing could prove invaluable for Meksen as her opponent has never competed in the sport ahead of their clash at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Thus far, Meksen and three impressive wins under the ONE Championship banner, besting Marie Ruumet, Dangkongfah Banchamek, and Cristina Morales. ‘C18’ has been out of action for more than a year, but with the kind of experience that the Phuket Fight Cub product has, ring rust should not be an issue.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.