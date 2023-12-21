Phetjeeja says fan support and belief motivates her to ‘bring the belt back to Thailand’

21-year-old Thai phenom ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is zeroed in on her assignment this Friday night. The Muay Thai superstar looks to follow in the footsteps of her esteemed countrywoman, three-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex, in ONE Championship.

If Phetjeeja is victorious in her next bout, it would certainly set her on the right path, and put her in the same breath as Stamp when talking about Thai greats.

‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is set to face multiple-time kickboxing world champion ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen of France and Algeria at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja talked about going for gold in ONE Championship.

‘The Queen’ said:

“My feeling for my fan club and followers who support me to succeed as Stamp Fairtex is grateful, there’re a lot of comments on social media that said that we don’t have Thai female kickboxing world champion for a while, especially in my division.”

She added:

“And they are happy that Phetjeeja has a shot for kickboxing gold and they will support me. All comments from fans motivate me to strive to give my best to bring the belt back to Thailand.”

Phetjeeja vows to defy the odds and defeat Anissa Meksen

Of course, beating an absolute monster in Anissa Meksen is easier said than done, but ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is confident she can attain victory in the biggest fight of her young career.

Meksen is a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship and brings with her an impressive pedigree. Meanwhile, Phetjeeja is 4-0 with four finishes in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

It’s going to be a war when these two women meet in the ONE Championship ring this Friday night.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.