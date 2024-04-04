Prajanchai reckons Jonathan Di Bella's flaws outweigh his technical brilliance: "He has many weaknesses"

Prajanchai has a lot of respect for his upcoming opponent, but that doesn't mean he thinks he is a perfect fighter.

A competitor with the sheer amount of experience as the Thai striker is going to be adept at breaking his opponents down and identifying the holes in their game.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, he will take a fellow world champion in the form of Jonathan Di Bella.

As the strawweight Muay Thai king looks to leave Lumpinee Stadium with Di Bella's kickboxing crown, the challenger gave his assessment of his opponent in a recent interview.

He told ONE Championship that he is wary of both Di Bella's best attributes and, without giving away his approach, his weaker areas also:

"Jonathan Di Bella's strengths are quick footwork plus his fast and accurate punches. He also has dangerous knee strikes. But on the other hand, he has many weaknesses - but let's find out in the ring."

Prajanchai will not take Jonathan Di Bella for granted

A competitor with the experience of Prajanchai knows better than to take any opponent for granted.

This showed in his run to reclaim the strawweight Muay Thai title after he suffered a shock defeat to Joseph Lasiri and eventually got the rematch in December last year where he made a statement.

With his mind now focused on a new challenge by stepping into kickboxing, the Muay Thai champ will show his opponent exactly the right amount of respect.

You can still expect him to come forward and unleash a barrage of strikes at his opponent but when two world champions meet inside the ring, you know you're in for a high level contest between two of the best in the world.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 at Asian primetime via global PPV at watch.onefc.com.

