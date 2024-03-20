Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is all about seizing the moment.

After all, the opportunity of a lifetime doesn't always just fall on everyone's lap.

Plus, the unforgiving nature of the fight game means athletes only have a small window to capitalize on their prime and achieve greatness before it's all said and done.

The streaking Prajanchai is certainly cashing in on his chance on April 5, where he'll look to hand Jonathan Di Bella his first career loss.

The Thai destroyer will look to become a two-sport world champion by claiming the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in the penultimate match of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After reclaiming his spot as the best 125-pound Muay Thai fighter in the world with a satisfying win over former tormentor Joseph Lasiri, Prajanchai now seeks immortality in another sport.

With over 300 bouts in his stellar career, the 29-year-old believes he hasn't even reached his highest ceiling yet. The PK Saenchai Gym star said in a ONE interview:

"Not yet. I think the sky is the limit not only in Muay Thai but in every sport. You can't stay on top forever. And I never thought of myself as number one."

ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II will be available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.

Prajanchai won't chase super fights against Rodtang, Superlek

While Prajanchai wants to build a lasting legacy for himself, he also doesn't want to bite more than he could chew.

The strawweight Muay Thai king expressed no desire to move up a weight class and challenge his fellow Thais, flyweight Muay Thai ruler Rodtang, and flyweight kickboxing king Superlek. He told ONE:

"Fat chance, because I have a small build. I can't fight bigger guys like Superlek or Rodtang. I know my weapon power is not strong enough to compete with flyweight fighters like them right now."