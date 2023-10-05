“Prefer being hit by a car” - Fans cower in Tawanchai’s cold brutality inside the Circle

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is bound for a hard-hitting kickboxing match with Thai standout Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

The three-round non-title bout came in the heels of Tawanchai's original opponent, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, getting injured during fight camp.

Though we may not be witnessing a historic ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title match, we will be treated to a kickboxing bout that will surely keep us on the edge of our seats. Nattawut is considered one of the most reliable fighters on the roster to produce heart-stopping finishes and edge-of-your-seats action.

As for Tawanchai, the 24-year-old world champion is one of the most technically sound and clinically precise fighters in the sport today. That's on top of his fight-ending power.

ONE Championship posted a highlight video of the Thai's path of destruction inside the circle:

"Tag 'em 👀 Can Tawanchai bring home the W when he battles "Smokin" Jo Nattawut this Friday at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? @tawanchay_pk"

Fight fans are absolutely loving the content in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@silentmoneyworld made an accurate description of the rather stoic and emotionless Thai superstar:

"Bro is one of the calmest fighters I ever seen"

@timmy.13 said what most of us thinks but are too scared to admit:

"Prefer being hit by a car."

@liontamer3d made the perfect assessment of the world champion's framework of greatness:

"He's scary, strong & smart is a very dangerous combination"

@robinmaxfield1979 said a similar but more holistic description of the Thai prodigy:

"One of the best fighters of this generation."

Catch Tawanchai square off against Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event will also feature two world title bouts across different martial arts.

The entire fight card will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.