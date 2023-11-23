“Pressure makes me stronger” – Joseph Lasiri says he performs at his best with more weight on his shoulders

Ahead of his return at ONE Friday Fights 34, Joseph Lasiri is once again preparing to step into enemy territory to try and gain another huge win under his belt.

The ONE Strawweight Muay Thai world champion has an incredible story in ONE Championship, and he plans to add more glorious chapters to his career, which has been filled with ups and downs.

After a tough start to life inside the Circle, his career turnaround culminated in a shock upset win over Prajanchai to become the world champion.

The champ will now face his former opponent in a world title unification bout on December 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While the odds may be stacked somewhat against him, that is just how Lasiri likes it as he revealed during an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I told you already I never fought in my home. For me, with the weather or time difference, doesn’t make a difference. Maybe back then, I felt pressure, of course, I feel pressure from this thing. Now, not really. Fighting Prajanchai in Thailand, [there’s always pressure], but pressure makes me stronger.” [12:00 onwards]

Watch the full interview below:

Joseph Lasiri isn’t lying about the odds being stacked against him once again

The three-fight win streak that saw Joseph Lasiri claim the top spot in the division took a lot of people off guard, no more than Prajanchai himself.

Since that date, they have had very different runs in the promotion on their way back to this inevitable rematch.

Whilst Lasiri is yet to defend the title, having moved up a weight class to challenge Rodtang Jitmuangnon last time out, his opponent has been building momentum.

Winning the interim title with a devastating knockout over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE Friday Fights 22, paired with wins on either side of it, there is no doubt that Lasiri will once again have to pull off the upset at Lumpinee.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.