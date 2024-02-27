“Queen doing Queen things” – Danielle Kelly drills a slick guard pass to a nasty heel hook entry

We wouldn't be surprised if you pegged Danielle Kelly as a famous fitness model or one of those social media influencers at first glance. But we'd say you're gravely mistaken. Not a lot can tell that the dashing and dangerous ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world champion is one of the most technical and lethal Jiujitsu fighters in the world.

If you don't believe us, just watch this clip of her training her leglocks in the gym. You wouldn't want this woman grabbing one of your legs in an altercation:

"Reps on reps on reps. This is what I initially wanted to do in my last match🥲 staying ready for the next @onechampionship"

Fans are reacting to the video in various ways in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@droogsmma commended Kelly's entry to the heel hook:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 love that entry"

@cathryn.ivy may have the inside scoop on Danielle Kelly's grip strength:

"Your heel hook grips are the TIGHTEST 🙌"

@joshua.eis218 had the best compliment:

"Queen doing Queen things 💯💣🔥"

Marvel at Danielle Kelly's leglock expertise in win over Jessie Crane

If you want to see Danielle Kelly's impressive leglock game in action, just watch her clinical destruction of Jessie Crane back at Who's Number ONE (WNO). Kelly posted a video of her impressive kneebar finish on Instagram with a technical breakdown in the caption:

"opponent drives weight behind hips, pull the heel💪🏼 Still never gets old 🩷 in this I was a major underdog haha. Who else like kneebars?"

The match was part of WNO: Craig Jones vs. Tye Ruotolo in 2021. Against Crane, the crowd favorite at the time, Kelly immediately went to work with her unorthodox monkey guard. From there, the future ONE world champion worked her way to an excruciating knee bar for the quick submission win.

After her first win over Crane, Kelly put together a few more wins in various promotions, including a heel hook win over Crane in a rematch. Kelly then found a home in ONE Championship, where she compiled a solid run en route to a world title win over former rival Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 last year.

As of this writing, no official word has been announced as to who will be challenging the ONE submission grappling queen. Stay tuned.