Ronda Rousey accuses UFC ex of mind games, Islam Makhachev hailed as "greatest" fighter, Jorge Masvidal criticizes Nate Diaz: MMA News Roundup

Ronda Rousey accuses Brendan Schaub of mind games, Islam Makhachev praised as the greatest UFC fighter, and Jorge Masvidal explains why his boxing bout against Nate Diaz was postponed.

#3. Ronda Rousey appears to accuse Brendan Schaub of playing "f**ked up" mind games during their relationship

Ronda Rousey has offered fans a deep dive into her private life after she recently penned a new memoir, Our Fight: A Memoir. The book explores her career both inside and outside the octagon, and it appears she isn't holding back in regards to her past relationships.

In the memoir, Rousey mentions the period of her life when she dated fellow fighter Brendan Schaub. The pair were in a relationship between 2013 and 2014.

Whilst Schaub isn't specificially named, an exert reveals the pleasure Rousey had seeing her now-husband Travis Browne KO Schaub back in 2014. She wrote:

“My ex thrived on playing f**ked-up mind games with me when I had a fight coming up and insisted we hide that we were dating so he wouldn’t be labeled ‘Ronda Rousey’s Boyfriend.' As Travis headed into the matchup, I pretended it wasn’t personal… That is until it was on live TV, and I lost my goddamn mind. Screaming at the top of my lungs, ‘Get him, Travis!’ while punching the arm of the person on the couch next to me.” [H/t MMA Mania]

#2. Islam Makhachev's manager praises him as "greatest" UFC fighter competing today

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of Islam Makhachev, believes the Russian fighter stands on his own as the greatest active fighter in the UFC.

Makhachev is currently preparing to make his third lightweight title defense when he faces Dustin Poirier on the upcoming UFC 302 card. Abdelaziz, who also manages fighters such as Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo, recently took to social media to shed some details on Makhachev's preparation.

According to Abdelaziz,who has been with Makhachev throughout the entirety of his latest fight camp, his hard work has proved to him that no fighter comes close.

He tweeted:

"I've been here with @MAKHACHEVMMA training camp two weeks now he does whatever he he wants to whoever he wants he is the greatest fighter in the UFC today 1 June masterClass it doesn't matter who cross the cage Inshallah"

#1. Jorge Masvidal explains why boxing bout against Nate Diaz was postponed to July 6

Jorge Masvidal's highly anticipated boxing clash against Nate Diaz hasn't gone off without a hitch.

The two former MMA stars were originally set to collide in the squared circle on June 1 in Los Angeles. However, it has now been pushed back until July 6 and the location has been changed to Anaheim, California.

The postponement has understandly irked 'Gamebred', who opted to lash out at Diaz during a recent interview with ESPN MMA. Masvidal stated that he had been pushing for the date to be changed from the beginning, as it clashed with the upcoming UFC 302 PPV, but Diaz kept refusing.

He said:

“You don’t want to go up against other dates and other fight events. Especially, you don’t want to go up against UFC. So, from the beginning, I was trying to switch this date. Nate’s a f**king idiot. He was adamant about staying on that date because he’s not a UFC employee no more and, ‘I don’t have to do nothing for the UFC,’ and this and that.”

He said: