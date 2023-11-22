Sage Northcutt focused on "putting out good fights" to evolve as one of the best lightweights in MMA

ONE lightweight MMA superstar ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is determined to become one of ONE Championship’s most exciting fighters.

Following an unfortunate promotional debut that saw him suffer a brutal knockout, Northcutt bounced back in his long-awaited return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

In front of a raucous crowd inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, and millions watching around the world, Northcutt scored a mesmerizing 39-second heel hook submission over Ahmed Mujtaba.

With a first ONE Championship victory under his belt, Sage Northcutt is ready to put the past behind him and look ahead to a bright future in the lightweight division.

“I’m just motivated to keep performing at the best of my abilities and putting out good fights and get the fans excited more than ever before, so I think that's going to continue.” told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview.

Sage Northcutt stayed ready for his return to ONE despite a lengthy layoff

Before making his ONE Championship debut, Sage Northcutt established himself as one of the top prospects to watch courtesy of an impressive 11-2 record with five of his wins coming by way of knockout.

Sadly, Northcutt’s career was put on hold after he sustained multiple facial fractures following his ONE debut.

The Katy, Texas native underwent nine hours of reconstructive surgery. That and an especially difficult bout with COVID-19 extended is layoff exponentially, but during that time, ‘Super’ stayed in impeccable shape as he continued to work toward his inevitable comeback.

“Yeah, going into my last fight I was in incredible shape and still am,” Northcutt added. “I’m walking around in shape, all year round, but obviously coming back and having these future fights, my drives get back out there.”

Who would you like to see Sage Northcutt face the next time he steps inside the Circle?