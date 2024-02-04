“Seksan picks him apart” – Jonathan Haggerty says hypothetical matchup with Seksan won’t end well for Liam Harrison

Reigning two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty doesn’t see things going well for Liam Harrison should the ‘Hitman’ score a dream fight with Muay Thai superstar Seksan.

Harrison has been out of action since suffering a devastating knee injury in the opening round of his ONE world title tilt with Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1.

After undergoing surgery, ‘Hitman’ is nearing 100 percent and is chomping at the bit to step back inside the Circle.

Asked who he would be interested in fighting in his long-awaited return, Harrison told the South China Morning Post that he had an interest in fighting Thai sensation Seksan, who currently holds an undefeated record of 8-0 under the ONE banner.

Offering his take on the potential matchup ahead of his own return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 19, Jonathan Haggerty suggested that the ‘Hitman’ might be biting off more than he can chew challenging ‘The Man Who Yields To No One.’

“If it's a fight he’s always wanted, if he feels like if it's his last fight, why not push towards that fight? I think they both deserve it, they've both done what they had to do,” Haggerty told SCMP MMA. “But yeah, I feel Seksan picks him apart if I’m honest, and melts him down.”

Jonathan Haggerty puts his Muay Thai title on the line at ONE Fight Night 19

After earning back-to-back highlight-reel knockouts against Nong-O and Fabricio Andrade to claim both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships, Jonathan Haggerty will put the former on the line when he meets Brazilian standout Felipe Lobo the ONE Fight Night 19 headliner.

Lobo earned his shot at one of Haggerty’s crown with a noteworthy upset over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9, the same night ‘The General’ claimed the division’s Muay Thai crown.

Who comes out on top when Jonathan Haggerty goes toe-to-toe with ‘Demolition Man’ inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.