Shamil Gasanov says escaping tricky submissions was always "a big part of my training"

Russian fighter Shamil Gasanov exacted payback on Garry Tonon in their recent rematch. He said a big part of it was the extensive training he had in addressing the tricky submissions his American rival is known for.'The Cobra' defeated 'The Lion Killer' by unanimous decision in their featured featherweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Aug. 1 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.The win allowed Gasanov to get back at Tonon, who won in their first enounter in July 2023 by submission (kneebar).Speaking during the post-fight interview session following his victory, Gasanov shared that he learned a lot from his first match against Tonon and made sure he worked on his grappling defense to compete better.The 29-year-old Peresvet Fight Team/Tiger Muay Thai affiliate said:&quot;Actually, this [grappling defense] has been a big part of my training. I'm always in my training and my preparations. I'm always giving my back up to be able to practice getting out of that position, out of that submission.&quot;Shamil Gasanov in action against Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34. [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]Throughout their three-round scrap at ONE Fight Night 34, Shamil Gasanov showed that he was every bit ready for the submission attempts of Tonon. While at it, he was also able to inflict his own damage on his opponent both on the feet and on the ground, which considerably helped his cause in the scorecards.The win was the fifth straight for Gasanov, and sixth in seventh matches, in ONE Championship, further highlighting his case for a shot at the featherweight world title currently held by Tang Kai of China.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 34 is available on demand to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Shamil Gasanov inspired by fellow Russian fighters in ONE Championship campaignShamil Gasanov is proud of what he has has achieved so far in ONE Championship, an organization he always wanted to be part of since he started his journey in martial arts and after seeing fellow Russian fighters compete and do well in it.He spoke about it in the lead-up to his latest outing and victory at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, highlighting how he is living the dream now that he is part of the &quot;Home of Martial Arts.&quot;Shamil Gasanov told ONE Championship in an interview:&quot;When I was younger, I heard about this league and dreamed of joining ONE. I remember watching the fight between Timofey Nastyukhin and Dagi Arslanaliev. From that fight on, I began following ONE more than any other promotion. I got convinced after I had seen Marat Gafurov’s and Vitaly Bigdash’s [World Title] belts.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrior to joining ONE Championship, Dagestan-born Gasanov established his name in the Russian and European circuit. It is a success that he has continued in ONE Championship since coming on board in 2022.