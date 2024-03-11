“She should be extremely proud” – Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stacks praise on Janet Todd after retirement at ONE Fight Night 20

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues successfully defended her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 20.

Her co-main event clash with Cristina Morales was followed up by a huge main event at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an atomweight kickboxing title unification match-up, Janet Todd met interim champion Phetjeeja with the rising Thai star getting her hand raised once again under the ONE Championship banner to unify the atomweight kickboxing crown.

In the aftermath of the bout, Todd confirmed her retirement from competition after an extensive career where she has been a great flag bearer for women’s striking.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues had also shared the Circle with ‘JT’ in the past and chose to pay her respects to Todd following her decision to walk away.

The Brazilian Muay Thai world champion spoke about the admiration she has for her former foe during her post-event interview:

“I want to wish her good luck and congratulate her on her fight today, I think she should be proud of herself. She should be extremely proud of everything she accomplished in ONE. I wish her good luck with her future both with her career and with her family.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Janet Todd are all class

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues showed her class in paying tribute to the legacy that Janet Todd will leave behind following her retirement.

The likes of Rodrigues and Phetjeeja might not be where they are today without competitors like Todd paving the road for them.

ONE Fight Night 20 was in celebration of International Women’s Day 2024 and some of the role models at the top of the card did an excellent job in showing how far women’s striking has come in recent years.

North American viewers who missed out on any of the action from ONE Fight Night 20 can watch the full event back via the free event replay on Prime Video.