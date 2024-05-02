Smilla Sundell eager to see Stamp and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues run it back for Muay Thai gold: “Why not?”

Swedish fighter Smilla Sundell is among those who would like to see top atomweight Muay Thai fighters Stamp Fairtex and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues go at it again in a world title clash.

'The Hurricane' made this known in an interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting how a battle between two of the best in the game is something fight fans would not shy from.

Smilla Sundell, 19, said:

"Yeah, I was a bit surprised [with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' callout of Stamp]. But yeah, good for her. And, of course, both of them are the best in the world, so why not?"

Stamp and Rodrigues battled for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title in August 2020 when the Thai superstar was the reigning champion. But the then-debuting Brazilian went on to seize the championship belt by way of majority decision.

The possibility of the two clashing again has come up of late after Rodrigues called out Stamp, now the ONE atomweight MMA queen, for a title clash after she successfully defended her Muay Thai gold in March against Spanish challenger Cristina Morales.

While she is interested in seeing Stamp vs. Rodrigues 2, Smilla Sundell is also gearing up for her scheduled fight this week.

She will take on Russian Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was initially set for her strawweight Muay Thai world title defense until she was stripped of the belt after she missed weight during the official weigh-ins, coming in 1.5 pounds over the stipulated 125-pound limit.

The contest is now being worked out to be fought on an agreed-upon catchweight with Diachkova only eligible to win the belt.

ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Smilla Sundell says training for upcoming fight was intense

Smilla Sundell is expecting a tough challenge from undefeated Russian opponent Natalia Diachkova, which was why her training for it was intense to come up with a winning performance.

'The Hurricane' will take on the 'Karelian Lynx' in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with Calf Kick Sports, the 19-year-old Fairtex Training Center standout shared what her training regimen was for her scheduled return to action, which was initially penciled in as her second defense of the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title until she was stripped of the belt for missing weight:

"We run every morning, about 8 to 9 kilometers. And the other one is 11 to 12 kilometers. We kick pads for an hour or two in the morning, training from 8 to 10 a.m. Then there's clinching and breaks in between. Not really breaks, but we kick the bag, do some weights afterwards, and then we go again in the afternoon. Start at 3 p.m. and finish around 5 p.m."

At ONE Fight Night 22, out to frustrate Smilla Sundell is Diachkova, who will be coming in with a lot of momentum, winning all four of her matches, three of which way of knockout in the opening round.