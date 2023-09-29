Smilla Sundell says she’s not a champion until she defends her belt: “It’s one of my goals to keep it as long as I can” 

Smilla Sundell knows that as hard as it is to become a ONE world champion, it’s even more difficult to stay a champion.

She’ll attempt to do just that this Friday night as ‘The Hurricane’ returns to Singapore Indoor Stadium to defend her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship against the promotion’s reigning atomweight Muay Thai world titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

It will be the first time the teen phenom puts the belt on the line since capturing the crown at ONE 156 last year against Jackie Buntan. Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 14 pre-fight press event, Sundell suggested that there is more pressure to keep the belt than there was to capture it, but she is more than determined to keep it first strapped around her waist for as long as possible:

“Maybe I feel a bit more pressure to keep the belt because it’s also one of my goals to keep it as long as I can,” Sundell said.

Having yet to defend the title, Smilla Sundell admitted to not yet feeling like a champion, but she hopes to change that by having her hand raised against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on Friday night.

“It would mean a lot to me,” Sundell added. “It’s one of my goals to defend my belt and I feel like if you haven’t defended your belt, you’re not really the champion yet.”

Both women step into the circle undefeated under the ONE banner. Will Smilla Sundell add another impressive name to her resume or will Rodrigues become the promotion’s newest two-division world champion?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.