“South London’s finest” - Fans still in awe of Jonathan Haggerty’s jaw-dropping knockout of Thai legend Nong-O

Fans haven’t stopped praising Jonathan Haggerty for his legendary knockout win against Nong-O Hama.

In April 2023, Haggerty firmly moved away from the flyweight division and moved up to bantamweight to challenge Nong-O for the division’s Muay Thai world title. ‘The General’ was seen as a sizeable underdog heading into the ONE Fight Night 9 main event, but he made the most of the opportunity.

Once the fight started, Haggerty came out firing and didn’t slow down, catching Nong-O off guard. Less than thirty seconds before round two, the UK superstar landed a vicious combination and knocked out the Thai legend in round one.

ONE recently re-posted Haggerty’s knockout win on Instagram with the following caption:

“Jaw-dropping moment 😱 Whose punches pack more power: Jonathan Haggerty or Felipe Lobo? 💥 @jhaggerty_”

The Instagram comment section was filled with fans praising Haggerty:

“Still hurts to watch 🥹”

“South londons finest!!”

“Jonathan Haggerty is in good form!”

“Would love to see @jhaggerty_ fight Superlek again. He was really not ready the first time and now he is bigger and way more powerful.”

“The haggertys are straight murderers”

"🙌🔥🙌🔥🙌🔥🙌"

Instagram comments

What’s next for Jonathan Haggerty and Nong-O?

Following his stunning win against Nong-O, Jonathan Haggerty challenged himself by facing ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. Haggerty continued his historic run by knocking out Andrade in round two to become a two-sport king.

On February 16, ‘The General’ will return to action and defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the ONE Fight Night 19 main event. Haggerty’s first world title defense will be against Felipe Lobo, who defeated Saemapetch Fairtex by third-round knockout in April 2023.

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

As for Nong-O, the Thai superstar faced Nico Carrillo in December 2023 following his defeat against Haggerty. Carrillo proved to be too much and secured a second-round knockout win, making it unclear what’s next for the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king.