Stamp interrogates Phetjeeja about an MMA fight against her, kickboxing queen responds: “Why not? I’d love to try”

Stamp Fairtex temporarily took over media duties while in attendance at ONE Fight Night 20 last Friday, March 8.

The three-sport queen showed up to support her fellow female colleagues on the memorable showcase on International Women’s Day 2024, live from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

After Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom’s stunning upset of Janet Todd in the main event of the card, the Fairtex Training Center star congratulated her and pulled her aside for a quick exchange of words.

Apart from a back-and-forth on her successful outing to claim and unify the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, Stamp slotted in a quick question to ‘The Queen’ about a potential champion vs. champion showdown in MMA.

Without batting an eyelid, the 22-year-old responded:

“Why not? I’d love to try. I’ll just get into casual training, and maybe I can make a decision in the future.”

Stamp, rather surprised by the Team Mehdi Zatout athlete’s response, swiftly switched things and proceeded to discuss a possible fight against Smilla Sundell for the strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Still, Phetjeeja remained adamant about a clash against the reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

‘The Queen’ stated with confidence:

“No. A fight against Stamp sounds much better.”

Watch the full interview here:

Stamp vs. Phetjeeja is one that needs to happen in ONE Championship

Whether or not Phetjeeja is serious about her intentions to face the soaring three-sport queen, there can be no questions about the level both women bring to the table.

Phetjeeja has stayed perfect under the promotional banner, beating two of the very best, Janet Todd and Anissa Meksen, in her past two outings.

The ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion continues to go from strength to strength in a very similar trajectory that the Fairtex Training Center star enjoyed at the initial stage of her career.

The reigning MMA divisional queen rose to prominence on the back of a sensational run across Muay Thai and kickboxing before switching her focus to MMA over the past five years.

Given their success in ONE Championship, a battle between these two on the grandest stage of martial arts seems to be something that must happen at all cost in the future.