“Starting to feel like the hitman again” - Liam Harrison looking like his old self amid impending return to action in ONE Championship

Liam Harrison is starting to feel like himself again while preparing for his highly-anticipated ONE Championship return.

In August 2022, Harrison fought former world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title during ONE on Prime Video 1. ‘Hitman’ attempted to push through the pain from the Thai’s vicious leg kicks before the fight was ultimately stopped in round one.

Harrison later found out that a pre-existing knee injury was worsened by Nong-O, leading to surgery and a lengthy recovery process. The Leeds native overcame the adversity before suffering another injury setback earlier this year, canceling his scheduled Muay Thai fight against John Lineker.

Despite the disappointing setbacks, Harrison plans to return to action later this year. The three-time Muay Thai world champion recently shared a video on Instagram of himself training and added the following caption:

“Sharpening up daily … starting to feel like the hitman again #boxing #padwork #muaythai #mma #fighter”

Liam Harrison initially planned to pursue ONE gold in 2024. Unfortunately, injuries have forced the 38-year-old to focus more on entertaining fights against fellow legends and hope that a world title shot comes. The question is, who does he want to face?

Who does Liam Harrison want to face in his potential Muay Thai retirement fight?

Liam Harrison has earned the right to call his shots and have a say in who he fights. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising to see ‘Hitman’ face a fellow Muay Thai legend in his return bout, and he already has someone in mind.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison had this to say about potentially facing Seksan for his last Muay Thai fight:

“I think what we can make for the fans and what we could make for like possibly my last fight, I think it'll be just a really good way to bow in a blaze of glory. Win, lose, or draw, it’s going to be ridiculous. So I think it’ll be a good one.”

Seksan made his ONE Championship debut in January 2023 after establishing a legendary Muay Thai resume. ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ continued his historic success by winning eight consecutive fights in 2023, including two inside the distance.

It’ll be intriguing to see if the 35-year-old finds himself in a war against Liam Harrison over the next twelve months.