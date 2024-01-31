"Straight back to truck driving" - Fans hilariously react to Sean Strickland sparring Power Slap League contender Coltin Cole 

Sean Strickland is known for going all out in sparring sessions.

Strickland made an appearance on the most recent episode of the reality show 'Power Slap Road to the Title'. He asked the group of power slappers working out at the facility if anyone wanted to box.

The former middleweight champion usually gets flak for going too hard during sparring sessions, which is exactly what happened in the case of Coltin Cole. The Power Slap League contender accepted Strickland's invitation to some boxing sparring. Unfortunately for Cole, 'Tarzan' didn’t go easy on him.

Cole's situation worsened as he revealed that a large bump appeared on his ribcage on the way home from the Apex Center after sparring with Strickland. He was forced to leave the show a few days later because of that injury.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section of the clip to share their reactions.

''Straight back to truck driving''

''Power slap shouldn't be considered as a sport!''

''Bro had to pull out of a slap fight. Wallah he is finished''

Luke Rockhold on Sean Strickland's style of sparring

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold recently revealed when he first saw Sean Strickland sparring in the RVCA gym. The former clearly wasn't impressed with the latter's conduct in the gym

During a recent episode of the JAXXON Podcast, Rockhold discussed 'Tarzan's' sparring etiquette. He said:

"Sean Strickland, he's that guy that doesn't care [in sparring]. He'll try to kill you... I walked into RVCA one time, and [Strickland] was such a loud-mouthed idiot. I was like, 'Who the f**k is this guy?' I was so hungover..."

He continued:

"I'd seen him, he'd hurt a guy in the gym. He'd hurt a guy with a head kick, there'd be like 30 seconds left. [Strickland] wobbled him, and Parillo would be like, 'Keep going. Finish the round.' Instead of what most people would do [which is] try and work with him... Sean went straight back to that head kick and tried to knock him out multiple times. There's 30 seconds left in the round, the kid's done. Show yourself as a f***ing man."

