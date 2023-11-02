Supergirl all confident ahead of clash, vows to finish Cristina Morales: “I want a KO”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is set to return to the Circle for her third appearance of the year.

Facing Cristina Morales on November 3 on her return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, it’s a great opportunity for the Thai striker to end the year with back-to-back wins.

2023 has already been a breakthrough year for the 19-year old prodigy with her display against Stamp Fairtex putting her on the map for a lot of ONE Championship fans.

While she may have come up short on that occasion after taking the fight on late notice, Jaroonsak proved that she can hang with one of the best strikers in the world.

Then at ONE Fight Night 13, she bested Lara Fernandez in an action-packed three-round war.

As she targets more marquee match-ups under the ONE Championship banner, she knows that building some momentum with a win streak is her best route to the top of the division.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, ‘Supergirl’ reflected on her training camp for this fight and how she feels ahead of her return:

“This fight has been my longest fight camp at ONE, and I’ve been training really hard.”

She continued, adding that she has been studying her opponent intensely ahead of this match-up:

“Nothing has changed [in my preparation]. I’ve watched her many many times, and I’m at 100 percent this time.”

With fight night within touching distance, Jaroonsak rounded out the recap of her preparations for this fight by predicting a finish inside the Circle:

“In every fight, I want a KO.”

Watch the full interview below:

As one of several action-packed striking contests on the card, you don’t want to miss any of the action on ONE’s return to Lumpinee Stadium for another fight night event.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.