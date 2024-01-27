Superlek Kiatmoo9 says Japanese audience will “get to know” him better once he takes care of business against Takeru at ONE 165 

Superlek Kiatmoo9 plans to make a lasting impression on the Japanese crowd at ONE 165.

Later this week, Superlek will fight for the first time in the calendar year when he defends his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in the ONE 165 main event. ‘The Kicking Machine’ will face one of the toughest tests of his career, as he’s been matched up against Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa, who is making his promotional debut.

There’s no doubt that Superlek has become a fan favorite due to his dominance under the ONE banner. With that said, the Thai superstar’s next fight will be in Takeru’s home country, where the three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion is expected to have the Ariake Arena crowd fully on his side.

Superlek has already traveled to Japan once for the press conference before the ONE 165 fight week. Although he was treated with respect, ‘The Kicking Machine’ believes the fans there didn’t know much about him, which he explained with the following quote during an interview with ONE:

“Two weeks ago, I attended a press conference there. I can say that they welcomed me very well. I believe they probably didn't know enough about me at that time. But I will make them get to know me better in this fight.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes Takeru Segawa “is not better than” Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Takeru Segawa was initially scheduled to fight Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the ONE 165 main event before the latter pulled out with an injury. Once Superlek Kiatmoo9 stepped in, an intriguing connection was made, as his last fight was a Muay Thai win in a legendary war against Rodtang.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superlek compared Rodtang and Takeru by saying:

“I’ve heard him saying that, but I don’t think it affects me in any way because, for me, I feel like Takeru is not better than Rodtang. And I have won against Rodtang. So, I think he needs to focus more on the fight that’s happening on the 28th.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9’s comments comparing Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa should be seen as a sign of respect for ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. At the end of the day, Superlek understands the dangers Takeru presents for their upcoming fight, which could be one of the most action-packed matchups of the year.

Watch Superlek's interview with SCMP below: