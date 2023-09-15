Superlek says bond with Liam Harrison extends beyond the mats: “Our relationship is like brothers in arms”

Despite being right at the top of the sport as the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9 is constantly learning and evolving.

His ability to adapt, improve, and add new facets to his game has kept him sharp for such a long time, as evidenced by his stellar performances inside the circle.

All of his hard work and willingness to learn from those around him will be put into practice at ONE Friday Fights 34 when he competes in a dream match under the ONE Championship banner.

On September 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will face Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

While he is going into this fight by himself to face one of the most dominant champions in the promotion’s history, he is also representing his team and training partners.

One of his most invaluable partners in his career has been Liam Harrison, who will be watching closely next week when the two titans go head-to-head.

As a fellow veteran at the highest level, ‘Hitman’ is incredible at breaking down techniques and drawing from his own experience to help others.

Superlek recently spoke to ONE Championship about his partnership with Harrison, who he will do his best to represent in the biggest fight of his career:

“Our relationship is like brothers in arms. We trained together and learned from each other. I’m the one who loves to learn from good fighters. When Liam comes to train with me, it’s an opportunity for me to learn from him.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship's YouTube channel on September 22.